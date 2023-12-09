Azerbaijan National Badminton Team Lose Its Second Game

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team of female badminton players lost
in the second match of the qualification stage of the European
Championship, Azernews reports.
The match, which took place at the Absheron Olympic Sports
Complex, ended with a 4:1 victory for the Estonians. In the first
match, Azerbaijani team lost to Scotland with a score of 0:5.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team will face
Slovakia today in the last match of the qualifying round.
