Pahalgam Coldest In Kashmir At -4.8 Deg Cel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Friday as the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, the weather department said.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius noted the previous night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the minimum temperature settling at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius – down from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, the IMD bulletin said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. Read Also Cold Conditions Intensify In Kashmir Coldest Night In Srinagar At -2 Deg Cel
The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 11. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees.
From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.
