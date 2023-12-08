World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024: Tickets Now Available For The Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: The Organising Committee for the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 is pleased to officially announce the opening of ticket sales for the Opening Ceremony. This event will take place at the Aspire Dome on February 4, 2024, at 6:00 pm Doha time.

It is the first time the prestigious Championships have been held in the Middle East and Doha will proudly host the global event from February 2-18.

Fans now have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Opening Ceremony, with ticket prices set at 200 Qatari Riyals for first category seating and 120 Qatari Riyals for the second category. Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to watch the artistic swimming competition in the evening.

The Opening Ceremony will feature a variety of programmes, including segments celebrating Qatar's ancient marine history and a parade showcasing the cultural richness and diversity of the participating countries, embodying the spirit of unity and cultural exchange.

Please note, tickets for both the Opening Ceremony and the World Aquatics Championship - Doha 2024 competitions can be purchased through the official website.