Eastern Indonesia Coffee Tasting And Tenun Showcase In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

DOHA: Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Doha, recently organised the "Kopi Experience - Eastern Indonesia," a coffee tasting event held at Café #999 in the Fire Station, Doha.

This event was part of the larger exhibition, "Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa: Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia," hosted at the National Museum of Qatar, as part of the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture celebration.

Hilmar Farid, the Director General of Culture, stressed the event's purpose which is to shed light on the lesser-known cultures of Indonesia's Eastern regions, fostering a comprehensive understanding among the Qatari and Middle Eastern audience.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, HE Ridwan Hassan, highlighted the profound nature of coffee rituals in Indonesia, extending beyond the act of consumption to intricate processes and rituals, emphasising socialisation, warm hospitality, sharing stories, and building connections.

Ali Murtado, Head of Socio-Culture Division at the Embassy of Indonesia in Qatar, discussed the event's role in promoting Indonesian coffee and traditional fabrics as part of the Year of Culture. The event featured not only coffee tasting but also a movie screening inspired from Max Havelaar's "The Book that killed colonialism," and the promotion of traditional fabrics, showcasing the diverse cultural offerings from Indonesia's Eastern regions.

“Now, we started promoting our Eastern part of Indonesia – they are good producers of coffee also that's why in addition to the coffee tasting, we bring three artists who are promoting Indonesian traditional fabrics called Tenun or Ikat, he told The Peninsula. Tenun is an artful Indonesian technique of making a fabric by weaving different colours of threads.

During the weekend event, from December 23 to 25, renowned Indonesian barista Evani Jesslyn took centre stage, brewing high-quality beans from Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, and Papua. Attendees not only indulged in exquisite coffee but also delved into the unique cultures surrounding coffee cultivation and service in these distinct Indonesian regions.

Founder, PT Noozkav Kopi Indonesia Founder, Daroe Handojo meanwhile said that they have been exporting“a lot of coffee” around the world, and help farmers alleviate their products.“We directly deal with farmers, this is something not everybody can do,” he told The Peninsula.

When asked what is the difference of Indonesian coffee compared to others, he said because of the prominent earthiness. He explained that the Southeast Asian nation lies at the intersection of the Ring of Fire, home to active volcanoes, and the land is fertile that's why Indonesian coffee produces different taste,“we call it more chocolaty, some fruity.”

Moreover, Murtado explained that as the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture nears its end, plans for a lasting legacy are underway in 2024. The Indonesian Embassy aims to continue fostering cultural cooperation beyond 2023, ensuring a sustained cultural exchange between Indonesia and Qatar, he said.

“Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture may end this year but the legacy of the programme will last beyond 2023,” Murtado concluded.