ICESCO Welcomes Danish Parliament's Law Of Criminalizing Burning Holy Quran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on Friday welcomed the Danish Parliament's law of prohibiting inappropriate treatment of religious texts, which prevents and criminalizes burning copies of the Holy Quran and other holy books.

This decision is a step that demonstrates responsibility towards violating sacred things and indicates to the seriousness of the Danish authorities in containing extremists and racists and their hatred spreading acts, ICESCO in a statement.

The organization called on countries who are witnessing attacks on sanctities to follow Denmark's approach, to recover from everything that undermines peace and security among their people, urging decision-makers and influencers in the international community to raise their voices in defending sacred texts.

On Thursday, the Danish Parliament passed a law that prohibits "inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognized religious community", with 94 votes in favor and 77 opposed in the 179-seat Folketing.

Recently, Denmark and Sweden have witnessed repeated incidents of burning the Quran in front of mosques and embassies of Islamic countries, which sparked widespread anger in the Islamic world and prompted some capitals to summon diplomats to condemn those acts and register official objections. (end)

