               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Brings About New Duties


12/8/2023 6:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. New duties have been introduced in Azerbaijan, it was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State Duty", Trend reports.

Amendment to the law "On State Duty" was debated today at the session of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The amendments will charge a fee of 65 manat for issuing a document on continuous registration of a vessel's history, a document to training and educational centers carrying out activities in the field of maritime transport, and a certificate to individuals and legal entities on compliance of their activities with the requirements of international conventions.

Following debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed on first reading.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search