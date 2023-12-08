Azerbaijan Brings About New Duties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. New duties have been introduced in Azerbaijan, it was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State Duty", Trend reports.

Amendment to the law "On State Duty" was debated today at the session of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The amendments will charge a fee of 65 manat for issuing a document on continuous registration of a vessel's history, a document to training and educational centers carrying out activities in the field of maritime transport, and a certificate to individuals and legal entities on compliance of their activities with the requirements of international conventions.

Following debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed on first reading.

