Azerbaijan, Iraq Sign Mou

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) and
the Iraqi Federation of Industries signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) over scientific, technical and cultural
cooperation within the framework of the third session of the Joint
Commission on Economy, Azernews reports.
It is reported that the document was signed by Orhan Mammadov,
Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, and Adel Aqab Hassan,
President of the Federation of Industries of Iraq.
The Memorandum envisages the development of cooperation between
SMEs of both countries, mutual information about innovations in the
SME sector, exchange of experience in providing them with services,
and organization of joint events.
