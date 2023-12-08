               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Iraq Sign Mou


12/8/2023 5:20:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Iraqi Federation of Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over scientific, technical and cultural cooperation within the framework of the third session of the Joint Commission on Economy, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the document was signed by Orhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, and Adel Aqab Hassan, President of the Federation of Industries of Iraq.

The Memorandum envisages the development of cooperation between SMEs of both countries, mutual information about innovations in the SME sector, exchange of experience in providing them with services, and organization of joint events.

MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search