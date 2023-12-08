Explosions Heard Near U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 8 (NNN-NINA) – Some 12 rockets landed today, near the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, capital of Iraq, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source said.

The attack took place before dawn, when the rockets landed in the vicinity of the embassy in the Green Zone, which also houses some of the main Iraqi government offices, the source said.

The source also said that, alarm sirens were heard inside the embassy area, adding that, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and U.S. bases in Syria, have been attacked by armed Shiite militias, as part of retaliatory measures amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10 square km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.

It was unclear whether there was any damage, it added.– NNN-NINA

