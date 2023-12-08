ESL: Al Wakrah Target Victory Over Al Ahli

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eyeing maximum points, Al Wakrah will take on Al Ahli at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium as Week 11 of the Expo Stars League kicks off today.

Al Wakrah are currently in fourth place in the standings with 18 points, having had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the previous round against Al Gharafa. Al Wakrah also have a postponed match remaining, against Al Duhail.

Al Ahli enter the match being in 10th place with nine points and smarting from a 0-4 defeat to Al Rayyan in the last round.

This clash therefore will be a real opportunity for both Al Wakrah and Al Ahli to find the winning ways to strengthen their positions and advance in the rankings.

“We face a strong team regardless of their position in the rankings table but we will aim for a win. The strength of the matches in the league does not recognize the teams in the lead and the others in the late positions, given that the levels are very close,” Al Wakrah coach Marquez Lopez said yesterday.

Al Ahli coach Pedro Miguel said:“Our match against Al Wakrah will not be easy due to the strength of the opponents and their technical stability. Therefore, it is necessary to enter the match with full concentration in order to return to the path of victories.”

In other matches today, Umm Salal will meet Al Markhiya at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium while Muaither and Al Arabi will square off Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.