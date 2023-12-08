LEVA Expands Presence In The MEA Region With Its Fifth Property In Africa

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LEVA, a dynamic lifestyle hotel brand launched in 2018, is set for a significant impact on the African market with their fifth venture – the acquisition of a premier property that is set to be developed in upscale Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria in partnership with Pedestal Africa. This strategic maneuver represents another noteworthy milestone for LEVA, coinciding with the commemoration of their fifth anniversary in the region, and underscores their dedication to reshaping the hospitality industry. The emphasis is on transitioning their focus from a traditional brick-and-mortar hotel model to positioning themselves as a customer service industry leader.

The newly acquired greenfield project is slated for completion within two years and is poised to become a hospitality haven in Lagos. Situated in the heart of Victoria Island, the project encompasses a planned hotel featuring 200 guest rooms, restaurants, a fitness centre, and a comprehensive range of facilities and amenities designed to elevate the guest experience during their stay.

Strategic Partnership with Pedestal Africa as Investors

Teaming up with Pedestal Africa, overseen by Dr. Paul Dozie Arinze, President of Pedestal Africa Limited and associated companies, and JS Anand, founder and CEO of LEVA, marks a visionary investment partnership. Both entities, driven by a shared commitment to excellence and a dedication to creating outstanding hospitality environments that support economic growth in the region, find their collaboration perfectly in sync with LEVA's mission of offering innovative and memorable experiences to its guests.

J.S. Anand, Founder and CEO of LEVA, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to commemorate our 5th anniversary by solidifying our presence in Africa through the noteworthy acquisition in Lagos, Nigeria, marking our third greenfield Leva Project in this burgeoning market. Our strategic partnership with Pedestal Africa underscores our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality services and actively contributing to the rich

tourism landscape in the region. Africa, with its cultural offerings and diverse environment, is a true goldmine for hoteliers, and we are excited to be a part of its growth story".



Dr. Dozie Arinze, President of Pedestal Africa also noted that“The vision of this lifestyle, leisure and business destination project symbolizes our drive to orchestrate investment not only in in sectors where Africa offers strong returns on capital, but also supports livability and economic growth in general.”

Continued Growth and Future Prospects

LEVA is on an exciting trajectory of growth in Africa, with the acquisition in Lagos, Nigeria, being the latest addition to its expanding portfolio. This addition comes in conjunction with LEVA's ongoing development of three major properties in Africa, including the Harsade Harbour Lake View Resort in Ethiopia, REIZ Continental Hotel by LEVA in Lagos, Nigeria, and two visionary projects in Zimbabwe-a 4-star hotel and Hotel Residences, both recently signed. These ventures underscore LEVA's unwavering commitment to shaping the landscape of African hospitality, offering diverse and exceptional experiences across the region. With a two-year completion timeline, this fifth project reinforces LEVA's position as a key player in the global hospitality industry.

About Pedestal Africa

Pedestal Africa Ltd is an investment promotion and advisory Firm based in Lagos, Nigeria, with its focus on the expansion of investment, business growth and opportunities in Africa.

Pedestal Africa is focused on the African continent with a specialization in the provision of investment vehicles and advisory services to potential investors in Africa as well as acting as an intermediary between African companies in need of foreign investment, and potential investors ready to inject capital into thriving African businesses and projects.

About LEVA Hotels

Founded in 2019, LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hotel concept offering a fresh and accessible perspective to the hospitality industry. Under the leadership of JS Anand, LEVA Hotels combines modern convenience with traditional hospitality, catering to tech-savvy explorers seeking cutting-edge, convenient, and contemporary experiences. For more information, visit

