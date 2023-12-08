West, Pakistani Officials Discuss Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has discussed various issues of Afghanistan with Pakistan's foreign minister and the country's special representative.

Earlier, West embarked on a trip to Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from December 5 to 15.

Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, wrote on its X handle that he met Thomas West and discussed different issues of Afghanistan.

He added that West stressed the need for increasing cooperation and coordination between US and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jailani also published on his X account that he also held meeting with US special representative.

Jailani said that his country wanted Afghanistan's development and was ready to work together with the international community regarding Afghanistan.

However, the details of these meeting have not been officially revealed yet, but some Pakistani media have reported that the main topic of their conversation was the evacuation of 25,000 Afghans living in Pakistan to US.

