Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Foreigners Working In Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The issuance of work permits in Azerbaijan is carried out within the quota for labor migration, except those employed in the liberated territories, the country's State Migration Service told Trend .

The service noted that this exception is effective from January 1, 2023 until January 1, 2028.

"The public will be regularly informed about any minor changes in immigration legislation," the service explained.

"As of December 1, 2023, the number of foreigners with valid permits for paid employment in the territories liberated from occupation was 2,943 people. The extension of work permits for these persons is carried out based on employer applications," the service added.

Back in September this year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan introduced an amendment to the“Procedure for determining the labor migration quota”, according to which, when determining the labor migration quota in Azerbaijan, foreigners involved in labor activities in the liberated territories won't be taken into account.

This decision is valid from January 1 this year until January 1, 2028.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel