Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Foreigners Working In Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The issuance of
work permits in Azerbaijan is carried out within the quota for
labor migration, except those employed in the liberated
territories, the country's State Migration Service told Trend .
The service noted that this exception is effective from January
1, 2023 until January 1, 2028.
"The public will be regularly informed about any minor changes
in immigration legislation," the service explained.
"As of December 1, 2023, the number of foreigners with valid
permits for paid employment in the territories liberated from
occupation was 2,943 people. The extension of work permits for
these persons is carried out based on employer applications," the
service added.
Back in September this year, the Cabinet of Ministers of
Azerbaijan introduced an amendment to the“Procedure for
determining the labor migration quota”, according to which, when
determining the labor migration quota in Azerbaijan, foreigners
involved in labor activities in the liberated territories won't be
taken into account.
This decision is valid from January 1 this year until January 1,
2028.
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558822
