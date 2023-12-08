Ukrainian Troops Continue Assault Operations In Two Directions, Hold Defense In Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense forces continue assault operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions, while holding the line on the other directions.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"In the Melitopol direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline. The Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the area west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Defense Forces also continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions. In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 enemy attacks in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region," said Kovalev.

In the Avdiivka direction, he said, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. "Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 30 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiskyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks.

As reported earlier, from February 24, 2022, to December 8, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 337,220 Russian invaders, including 990 people over the past day.