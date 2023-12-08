UK Imposes Sanctions Against Uzbek Company Mvizion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Previously, a company created by a Russian citizen had already
come under restrictions from the United States, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The UK government announced the introduction of sanctions
against a new group of individuals suspected of supporting the
“Russian war machine”.
46 individuals and legal entities associated with the defense
industry of the Russian Federation were included in the sanctions
lists. Among them were several enterprises from Belarus, China, the
UAE, Serbia and Turkiye.
The Uzbek company Mvizion was also subject to sanctions. According
to Whitehall, it“acted as an intermediary for the supply of parts
for military equipment to Russia”.
In addition, London imposed sanctions against four UAE companies
allegedly involved in shadow trading in Russian oil. Since December
last year, at the level of the European Union and G7 countries, a
price ceiling of $60 per barrel has been in force for it.
At the moment, over 30 companies from third countries are under
British sanctions for supporting Russia in the conflict with
Ukraine. Mvizion became the first company from Uzbekistan on the
list.
In November, the US Department of Commerce introduced export
restrictions against Mvizion. The company was included in a special
export control list (Entity List) as a participant in schemes for
the purchase and development of drones for the Russian army.
According to the USRPO, Mvizion was created in June 2022 and is
engaged in“wholesale trade of electronic, telecommunication
equipment and spare parts for it”. The sole founder and head of the
company is Igor Ivlev.
