Dining Event Presented By Four Top-Notch Chefs To Introduce The Charm Of High-Quality Food Of Niigata Prefecture, JAPAN

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - Niigata Prefecture held the "Niigata Premium Dining'" event in Singapore that is known as a "food capital" for the first time overseas on November 22nd and 23rd, disseminating the stories of Niigata's high-quality food and the culture, history, and climate behind it.





It takes about 70 minutes by bullet train from Tokyo. Niigata Prefecture, a region facing the Sea of Japan with heavy snowfall, is a treasure trove of Japanese food where you can enjoy a variety of ingredients including abundant seafood, delicacies from the mountains and villages, rice and sake blessed with snowmelt water and fermented foods unique to snowy regions.



In addition to two young chefs representing Niigata Prefecture, Chef Keiko Kuwakino (Satoyama Jujo) and Chef Shunsuke Yoneyama (Miyanoya-Hakkaisan soba), Chef Goh Fukuyama (Goh) who is well versed in Niigata Prefecture's food participated in the event from Japan.





The restaurant where the event was held is ESORA, a modern Japanese kappo restaurant in Singapore with one Michelin star. The four chefs including Chef Takeshi Araki of ESORA served special dishes to about 70 guests such as media, chefs and travel professionals.





Chef Shunsuke Yoneyama performed soba noodle making which is rare in Singapore.



The ingredients unique to Niigata prefecture such as branded "Echigo snow crab", pear "Le Lectier", Niigata rice "Shinnosuke" and seasoning "Kanzuri" were used for the prix-fixe menu with over 10 dishes from appetizers to desserts.



Several kinds of Japanese sake of Niigata, which are becoming increasingly popular in Singapore, were served with the dishes and "Murakami-kibori-tuishu" that is one of their crafts and cutleries from Tsubame city also decorated the table.







<Comments from the guests>

◆ Ms. Evelyn Chen, Journalist and the former Regional Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants



"Thanks to the Niigata Premium Dining. We also got to discover lesser-known but no less delicious produce from Niigata now ripe for the picking."



◆ Mr. Jason Tan, Chef of "Euphoria" with one Michelin star



"I felt the depth of Niigata's food culture. It was the first time for me to see authentic soba noodle making, and not only was the performance amazing, but the taste was amazing too. All the ingredients were of high quality and the taste of the Echigo snow crab was especially elegant and delicious."



A representative from Niigata prefecture that hosted the event commented,



"We are hoping that this event will encourage more tourists to visit Niigata for its delicious food.''



<Event details>

"Niigata Premium Dining" -Singapore edition

- Date: Wednesday, November 22nd and Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

- Venue: ESORA Singapore

(15 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238964)

- More information:









Hashtag: #NiigataPrefecture

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN07122023003551001712ID1107558413