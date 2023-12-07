Safadi Urges US To Confront Israeli Government's Brutality, Racism

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi urged on Wednesday the United States to collaborate with Jordan and Arab countries to develop an executable plan, with specific timelines and implementation mechanisms, to end the occupation and fulfill all the rights of the Palestinian people.

Safadi said in an interview with Al Jazeera news

channel that the United States is required to confront the brutality, racism and policies of the Israeli government if it seeks security, peace and stability in the region.

He underlined that international silence on Israeli aggression against Palestinians is unacceptable, asserting that this silence covers Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Safadi said that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, adding that it had broken the seven-day ceasefire, holding 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza hostage to its aggressive and racist agenda and refuses to listen to its friends who advise it to adhere to international law in this barbaric aggression it is launching against the Palestinians.

The minister said that the Arab-Islamic Joint Ministerial Committee initiated a new round of discussions involving several countries, highlighting that Israel has exceeded all limits and the current silence is no longer acceptable. He added that the committee is set to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Safadi called on the international community to take action to protect its interests significantly affected in the region.

He said that there is a shift in international positions towards the war on Gaza, with some countries joining Arab nations in demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the conflict.

He emphasised that Jordan is using all available tools, including political pressure, to halt the war on Gaza, sending clear and stern messages that Israel's actions significantly impact its political relations with Jordan.



