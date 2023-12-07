$500M Raised As Part Of United24 Charity Platform - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some $500 million has already been collected as part of the United24 charity platform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I had a conversation with the ambassadors of our national charity platform United24. It was, in fact, a summary of the fundraising efforts aimed at reconstruction. Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Katheryn Winnick, Oleksandr Usyk, Michel Hazanavicius, Brad Paisley, Imagine Dragons. I thanked them for uniting the world for our people, for the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure. Overall, this week, we are reaching the $500 million mark that has already been raised during the operation of United24," Zelensky said.

According to him, the funds have been used to buy thousands of drone systems, sea drones, 200 high-end mobile ICUs, armored ambulances, hundreds of generators for hospitals and other equipment.

In the process of reconstruction are apartment buildings and schools, there are already restored hospitals, and a demining center has been built, Zelensky said.

"All of this has been made possible by millions of donors from all walks of life. Ordinary people and companies from over a hundred countries," he said.

Zelensky thanked everyone who joined the work of United24 and the entire team of the platform.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine