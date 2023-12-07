Russia's GDP Up By 3.2% In 10 Months, Already Higher Than Before Western Sanctions - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's GDP grew by 3.2% over 10 months, which is already
higher than before Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir
Putin said while speaking at the VTB forum "Russia Calling!", Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"So, over the 10 months of this year, Russia's gross domestic
product grew by 3.2%. Today it is already higher than it was before
the Western sanctions attack," the President noted.
Putin said he expects the growth of the gross domestic product
(GDP) in Russia to be at least 3.5% by the end of the year.
"It is expected that by the end of this year, in any case - we
all really count on it - GDP will increase by at least 3.5%. You
would agree - all the people here are competent - these are good
indicators for the Russian economy," the head of state said.
Putin stressed that Russia is ahead
of all leading EU countries in terms of economic growth rates.
"Russia is the largest economy in Europe and in terms of growth
rates it is now ahead of all the leading countries of the European
Union," he said.
