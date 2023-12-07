Freight Transportation Btw Azerbaijan & China By Rail Increases By 47 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov met
with the Head of the delegation of China Railways State Corporation
Huang Xin, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the Chairman stated that there is a sharp
increase in cargo turnover between Azerbaijan and China through
railway transport.
The meeting discussed possible prospects for bilateral
cooperation, and innovations implemented in the railroad industry
of both countries.
Rovshan Rustamov spoke about the expansion of transportation and
logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, active participation in
international transportation corridors, and steps that can be taken
to increase freight traffic by rail. He noted that this year,
compared to the same period last year, import transportation with
China increased by 549%, and export transportation by 331%.
Overall, freight transportation between the two countries by rail
has increased by 47% year-on-year.
At the meeting, productive discussions were held in the
direction of accelerating and improving the safety of cargo
transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Corridor, including the attraction of additional cargo. Also, they
discussed innovations observed at customs and border posts of both
countries, operational inspection of trains and their departure by
quarters, daily productivity of container trains, the process of
locomotive movement, delivery of cargoes and wagons and other
areas.
It was reported that with the establishment of working groups
ensuring information exchange and coordination of institutions
involved in the transit and logistics process in Azerbaijan, the
requirements for multimodal transportation that have emerged in
recent months have been met and an opportunity to increase transit
has been created.
In order to ensure continuity of cargo transportation and
optimize transit time in ADY, it is necessary to eliminate
infrastructural limitations on the route, electronize document
management, introduce ADY Smart program for cargo owners,
synchronize operations along the entire route, and efficiently
distribute traffic.
