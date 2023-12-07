Freight Transportation Btw Azerbaijan & China By Rail Increases By 47 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov met with the Head of the delegation of China Railways State Corporation Huang Xin, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Chairman stated that there is a sharp increase in cargo turnover between Azerbaijan and China through railway transport.

The meeting discussed possible prospects for bilateral cooperation, and innovations implemented in the railroad industry of both countries.

Rovshan Rustamov spoke about the expansion of transportation and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, active participation in international transportation corridors, and steps that can be taken to increase freight traffic by rail. He noted that this year, compared to the same period last year, import transportation with China increased by 549%, and export transportation by 331%. Overall, freight transportation between the two countries by rail has increased by 47% year-on-year.

At the meeting, productive discussions were held in the direction of accelerating and improving the safety of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, including the attraction of additional cargo. Also, they discussed innovations observed at customs and border posts of both countries, operational inspection of trains and their departure by quarters, daily productivity of container trains, the process of locomotive movement, delivery of cargoes and wagons and other areas.

It was reported that with the establishment of working groups ensuring information exchange and coordination of institutions involved in the transit and logistics process in Azerbaijan, the requirements for multimodal transportation that have emerged in recent months have been met and an opportunity to increase transit has been created.

In order to ensure continuity of cargo transportation and optimize transit time in ADY, it is necessary to eliminate infrastructural limitations on the route, electronize document management, introduce ADY Smart program for cargo owners, synchronize operations along the entire route, and efficiently distribute traffic.