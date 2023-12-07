China, Azerbaijan Discuss Green Energy Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with the
President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Jiao Subin
on 7 December, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the
successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese friendship and
cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment,
transportation and logistics, energy, agricultural, humanitarian
and other sectors.
Potential projects for the development of Azerbaijan's green
energy opportunities were discussed, the importance of cooperation
documents signed in this field was emphasized, upcoming works and
future goals were reviewed.
Restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the
liberated territories were also discussed at the meeting, and China
Energy International Group Co. Ltd. was informed about the
possibilities of cooperation in this direction.
