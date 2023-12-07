               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China, Azerbaijan Discuss Green Energy Opportunities


12/7/2023 9:20:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with the President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Jiao Subin on 7 December, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese friendship and cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, transportation and logistics, energy, agricultural, humanitarian and other sectors.

Potential projects for the development of Azerbaijan's green energy opportunities were discussed, the importance of cooperation documents signed in this field was emphasized, upcoming works and future goals were reviewed.

Restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories were also discussed at the meeting, and China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. was informed about the possibilities of cooperation in this direction.

