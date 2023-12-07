Rap artist, Snoop Dogg quits smoking for cash

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, iconic rapper and noted marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg recently made headlines with an announcement that left fans speculating about a major lifestyle change. Last week, he declared that he was "giving up smoke," leading many to believe he was parting ways with his long-standing association with cannabis. However, the revelation turned out to be a cleverly orchestrated marketing ploy for a smokeless fire pit, aptly named the Snoop Stove.



In a video ad shared on X (formerly Twitter), Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, declared his transition to a "smokeless" lifestyle while introducing the innovative Solo Stove fixed fire. The limited-edition smokeless fire pit promises to deliver a blazing experience without the inconvenience of smoke. To entice fans to embrace the smokeless lifestyle like Snoop, the company offers the Snoop Stove package for USD349.99, complete with a carrying case, a bucket hat, and four stickers.



This unexpected promotional move stirred a wave of speculation among fans who associate Snoop Dogg closely with cannabis consumption in his music and public persona. The rapper's social media post on Instagram added to the intrigue, as he requested privacy while making the announcement. The post featured a solemn black-and-white photo of the artist, creating an air of mystery around the revelation.



While fans initially pondered whether Snoop was genuinely parting ways with smoking, it soon became apparent that the announcement was a strategic marketing strategy for the Snoop Stove. The rapper's association with cannabis is deeply woven into his musical career, making the promotion all the more unexpected. As the industry shifts and innovates, Snoop Dogg's foray into smokeless experiences adds a unique twist to his iconic image, showcasing a blend of creativity and marketing savvy that continues to keep fans on their toes.



