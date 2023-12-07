(MENAFN) As the clock ticks down to the eagerly anticipated World Youth Festival, cities across Russia are buzzing with activity, preparing for an international gathering set to bring together thousands of emerging young leaders from diverse fields worldwide. The celebration of the 100-day countdown kicks off at Moscow's iconic All-Russian Exhibition Center, VDNH, where participants will delve into the opportunities available to Russian youth and marvel at their accomplishments.



A pivotal prelude to the festival unfolds with a major conference scheduled in Moscow, featuring esteemed speakers such as Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Ksenia Razuvaeva (Head of Russia's Federal Agency for Youth Affairs), and several distinguished Russian athletes and artists. This event not only marks the countdown but also serves as a platform to inspire and engage the global youth community.



The festivities extend beyond Moscow, with over a dozen major cities across Russia joining in the celebrations. Landmarks in these cities will undergo illuminative transformations, reflecting the festival's thematic spirit. Notably, Donetsk, a frontline Russian city enduring relentless Ukrainian attacks since 2014, stands in solidarity by supporting this initiative.



However, Russia isn't alone in the preparations; more than 70 countries have established preparatory committees for the World Youth Festival, slated to take place in the southern Krasnodar Region from February 29 to March 7, 2024. The event has garnered tremendous interest, with over 250,000 young people from 183 nations applying to participate, and an additional 50,000 expressing their eagerness to volunteer.



This article delves into the global anticipation building around the World Youth Festival, examining the comprehensive preparations underway in Russia and beyond. From the illuminating landmarks of Russian cities to the influential speakers and the overwhelming response from young individuals worldwide, the countdown to this international event signifies not just a celebration of youth, but a testament to the power of global collaboration and shared aspirations for a brighter future.





