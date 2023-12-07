China cautions US to stay out of its business

(MENAFN) In a recent phone call between Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wang delivered a stern warning to Washington, urging the United States to refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs. The conversation, which covered the future of Sino-United States relations, the situation in the Middle East, and the sensitive topic of Taiwan, underscored Beijing's assertive stance on issues it considers vital to its sovereignty.



A key point of contention remains Taiwan, which Beijing views as an integral part of its territory under the One-China principle. Wang emphasized China's position during the call, asserting that the United States must avoid meddling in its internal affairs and should not support any forces advocating "Taiwan independence." This declaration comes in the wake of previous warnings from Chinese government spokesperson Chen Binhua, who bluntly stated that any move towards "Taiwan independence means war."



The issue of Taiwan has been a focal point in recent high-level diplomatic exchanges. During a meeting with United States President Joe Biden in California, Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized that Taiwan is the most crucial and volatile aspect of Sino-American relations. Xi urged Washington to cease arming Taipei and to back the peaceful reunification of China, a process he deemed "unstoppable."



Despite the historical recognition of China's sovereignty over Taiwan by the United States, a shift in rhetoric occurred last year when President Biden asserted that the United States "would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion." This statement marked a departure from previous administrations and injected a new dynamic into the long-standing geopolitical dispute.



Tensions in the region escalated further when the Biden administration approved funding for the unprecedented transfer of United States military equipment to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing grant, typically reserved for sovereign nations. This move heightened concerns and triggered strong reactions from Beijing, reflecting the delicate nature of the Taiwan issue and its potential to disrupt regional stability.



The phone call between Wang and Blinken highlights the complexity of Sino-United States relations, with the Taiwan question serving as a critical flashpoint. As both nations navigate a delicate diplomatic dance, the exchange underscores the importance of treading cautiously to avoid triggering further tensions and potential consequences that could reverberate across the Asia-Pacific region.





