Brussels To Host Eap Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Brussels will
host the Eastern Partnership (EaP) ministerial meeting on December
11, Trend reports via the European Council.
Reportedly, the event will bring together EU foreign ministers
and their counterparts from five of the six Eastern Partnership
countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine
and Armenia).
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the High
Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep
Borrell. EU Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi will also join the
event.
“Ministers will exchange views on the Eastern Partnership, take
stock of its achievements and identify concrete recommendations for
the future of the policy. At the meeting, ministers will address
(1) how the Eastern Partnership can continue to ensure that the
needs of member states and partner countries are met, (2) what
should be the key priorities of joint work in 2024, (3) how to
accelerate the delivery of the Economic and Investment Plan for the
Eastern Partnership and (4) how to increase cooperation with
regions such as Central Asia and the Western Balkans and synergies
with other regional policies such as the Black Sea Synergy.
Ministers will aim to solidify commitment on concrete deliverables
for 2024, notably in the area of regional roaming, road safety and
transport,” reads a message from the European Council.
