Bp Talks On Impact Of Earthquake On Operations Offshore Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The earthquake in
Azerbaijan didn't have any impact on bp's operations in the Caspian
Sea, the bp Azerbaijan told Trend.
“There's no impact on our operations. All our facilities are
designed to withstand such natural phenomena as earthquakes,
landslides, etc.,” said the company.
Today, at 08:16 Baku time, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred
in the Caspian Sea, causing noticeable tremors in Baku and the
surrounding areas.
bp is actively involved in significant oil and gas ventures in
Azerbaijan. Specifically, the company serves as the operator for
projects related to the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
block and the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.
Moreover, bp is a key participant in critical pipeline
initiatives such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum.
Additionally, the company is engaged in the exploration and
development of perspective structures such as D230 and
Shafag-Asiman.
