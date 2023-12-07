               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bp Talks On Impact Of Earthquake On Operations Offshore Azerbaijan


12/7/2023 5:23:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The earthquake in Azerbaijan didn't have any impact on bp's operations in the Caspian Sea, the bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“There's no impact on our operations. All our facilities are designed to withstand such natural phenomena as earthquakes, landslides, etc.,” said the company.

Today, at 08:16 Baku time, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, causing noticeable tremors in Baku and the surrounding areas.

bp is actively involved in significant oil and gas ventures in Azerbaijan. Specifically, the company serves as the operator for projects related to the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block and the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

Moreover, bp is a key participant in critical pipeline initiatives such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum. Additionally, the company is engaged in the exploration and development of perspective structures such as D230 and Shafag-Asiman.

