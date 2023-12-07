(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday that the sanctions imposed by the West have not only failed to cripple the Russian economy, as anticipated by their authors, but have instead triggered a resurgence in the country's industrial and technological capabilities. Speaking at the international Russia EXPO exhibition, Mishustin highlighted that Russia's gross domestic product is projected to witness a significant 3% growth this year, defying expectations of an economic downturn due to the imposed sanctions.



The prime minister emphasized that the restrictive measures have inadvertently contributed to the enhancement of Russia's technological sovereignty, positioning the nation to reclaim its status as a major scientific and technological power. Mishustin lauded the sanctions for catalyzing advancements in Russian aircraft manufacturing, specifically citing developments in domestic landing gear, engines, avionics, electrical components, and composite parts.



Since the introduction of Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, Russia has been actively working to reduce its dependence on imported aircraft components. The restrictions forced major international aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing and Airbus, to cease providing essential parts, maintenance, and technical support to Russian airlines and maintenance companies. Despite the challenges posed by the replacement of foreign components, Mishustin expressed confidence in Russia's ability to overcome these hurdles, highlighting the diligent efforts of the nation's engineers and designers.



Among the notable projects under development is the single-aisle MC-21 airliner, currently undergoing trials, and the Sukhoi Superjet New—a version of the Superjet 100 regional jet crafted entirely from Russian-produced components. Mishustin's remarks suggest that the revitalization of Russia's industrial and technological sectors may signal a significant shift in the nation's economic landscape, positioning it as a resilient player on the global stage despite external pressures.



As Russia forges ahead with its quest for technological self-sufficiency in the face of sanctions, the international community is left to ponder the unforeseen consequences of punitive measures on the targeted nation's capacity to innovate and compete in key industries. This unexpected narrative of resilience and growth challenges preconceived notions about the effectiveness of sanctions and underscores the complex dynamics at play in the global economic landscape.



