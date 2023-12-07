Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches 'Mine Diamond Celebration'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 12 countries, has launched their Mine Diamond Celebration as part of the holiday season, with a wide array of the latest jewellery designs and exclusive offers on jewellery purchase.

A magnificent new collection of designs has been introduced by the brand for the Mine Diamond Celebration, across their numerous exclusive diamond & precious gem jewellery brands such as Mine, Era & Precia.

As part of the month-long Celebration, customers can get assured gold coins with their diamond & precious gem jewellery purchase. The brand has also unveiled their latest Season's gifting collection, offering customers trendy and lightweight jewellery perfect for gifting.

The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the Middle east, Far east, the USA, the UK & Canada till 06th January, 2024.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth QR5000 customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth QR3000 they will be eligible for 1⁄2 gm Gold Coin.

Crafted exclusively with natural diamonds that are internationally certified, the exquisite array of ornaments amongst the brand's diamond jewellery collection is being strengthened with new designs and collections as part of the Mine Diamond Celebration. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also offering 100% Value on Diamond exchange across all its showrooms, making diamond jewellery attractive not only as an adornment but as an investment as well.

Embracing the spirit of the holiday season, the Season's Gifting collection that the brand has unveiled consists of an amazing array of elegant & trendy designs that are perfect for gifting.

The special, light weight designs have been made in 18K Gold, diamond & precious gem jewellery across Malabar Gold & Diamonds' numerous brands such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery & Precia precious gem jewellery.

“The holiday season is upon us and that means its the occasion for gifts. And what better gift that an amazing piece of jewellery that boasts of exceptional quality and craftmanship? We have launched the Mine Diamond Celebration specifically for the holiday season, encouraging our multitude of customers to indulge in the wide array of diamond jewellery that we are offering throughout our showroom. With the aspirational value of diamond jewellery on the rise, it is quickly becoming as favoured as gold amongst jewellery connoisseurs. The additional offer of gold coins that we are providing with diamond & precious gem jewellery purchase is the perfect incentive for customers to add to their diamond collection or even own their very first pair. Moreover, the season's gifting collection that we have unveiled in conjunction with the Mine Diamond Festival ensures that Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a one stop destinations for all your needs; be it for buying the perfect gift for your loved ones or a self-gift to fully immerse in the spirit of the season”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations,

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Recently, the brand further strengthened its commitment by introducing a 100% exchange value on diamonds, positioning diamonds as an investment, as appealing as gold.