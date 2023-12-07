Qatar To Begin Title Defence Against Chinese Taipei

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula/ QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will open their title defence at the Asian Men's Handball Championship with a Group A match against Chinese Taipei on January 12 next year, according to the schedule of the tournament announced by the Asian Football Federation yesterday.

Bahrain will host the continental competition which will be held from January 11 to 25.

The tournament will serve as the qualifying event for the 2025 World Championship scheduled to take place in Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

Al Annabi will play their second match against Oman on January 14 before meeting Kuwait two days later.

As many as 16 teams divided into four groups will take part in the tournament.

Top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage with eight teams fighting for the spots in semi-finals in the league phase.

Meanwhile, Qatar handball team is leaving for Bosnia today to set up a training camp to prepare for the Asian Championship. The camp that includes several friendlies will continue until December 17.

Qatar have been a force to be reckoned at the Asian Championships winning five consecutive titles in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Team Qatar: Yassin Sami, Mustafa Haiba, Ahmed Maddi, Alaeddine Belrashed, Abderrahmane Tariq, Youssef Ben Ali, Bilal Labinka, Ildar Memevic, Wajdi Ibrahim, Mohamed Abidi, Amin Qahis, Arhad Al Yahozdevic, Amir Denguer, Abdel Razzaq Murad, Anis Zouaoui, Rachid Youssef, Zarko Markovic, Marwan Sassi, Mirza Kapic, Frankis Carroll and Raphael Capote.