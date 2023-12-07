Younousse, Tijan Claim Back-To-Back Wins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

AFPTop seeds and home favourites, Cherif Younousse (left) and Ahmed Tijan yesterday kicked off their 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals - Doha campaign in style, winning both of their Pool A matches in style.

At Aspire Zone, Younousse and Tijan defeated Polish pair Losiak Bartosz and Michak Bryl 2:1 (14-21, 22-20, 16-14) in a thrilling opener, before overcoming Italy's Samuele Cottafava and Nicolai Paolo in straight games (21-19, 21-19).

The Qatari duo will take on Czech world champions Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner today before meeting USA's Andy Benesh and Miles Partai in their last Pool A match.