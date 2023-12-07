Baghdad Hosts First Iraq-Azerbaijan Business Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

At the Iraq-Azerbaijan business forum, economic and trade relations between the two countries, prospects for cooperation and expansion of relations between business circles, and opportunities for mutual investment were discussed, and an agreement was reached on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council, Azernews reports.

The 1st Iraqi-Azerbaijani business forum was held on December 6 in Baghdad within the framework of the 3rd session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq.

Officials and businessmen from both countries took part in the event, which was held with the support of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce. Food, furniture, logistics, construction, tourism, industry, etc. were presented by Azerbaijan at the business forum and the companies operating in the fields were represented.

At the event, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq Ali Nasir Al-Asadi, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and Vice President of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Zaman Sahib discussed economic and trade relations, expansion of relations between business circles, possibilities of mutual investment between the two countries. At the business forum, an agreement was reached on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council. Presentations by the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan and Iraq, B2B meetings between businessmen were also held within the framework of the business forum.