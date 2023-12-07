Baghdad Hosts First Iraq-Azerbaijan Business Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the Iraq-Azerbaijan business forum, economic and trade
relations between the two countries, prospects for cooperation and
expansion of relations between business circles, and opportunities
for mutual investment were discussed, and an agreement was reached
on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council, Azernews reports.
The 1st Iraqi-Azerbaijani business forum was held on December 6
in Baghdad within the framework of the 3rd session of the Joint
Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural
Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Government of the Republic of Iraq.
Officials and businessmen from both countries took part in the
event, which was held with the support of the Azerbaijani Economy
Ministry, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA)
and the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce. Food, furniture,
logistics, construction, tourism, industry, etc. were presented by
Azerbaijan at the business forum and the companies operating in the
fields were represented.
At the event, Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Rashad Nabiyev, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq Ali Nasir
Al-Asadi, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of
the Board of Directors of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and Vice President
of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Zaman Sahib
discussed economic and trade relations, expansion of relations
between business circles, possibilities of mutual investment
between the two countries. At the business forum, an agreement was
reached on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business
Council. Presentations by the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan
and Iraq, B2B meetings between businessmen were also held within
the framework of the business forum.
