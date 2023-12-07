European Commission President has been recognized as "The World's Most Powerful Woman" by Forbes magazine

(MENAFN) For the second consecutive year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been recognized as "The World's Most Powerful Woman" by Forbes magazine, triumphing over formidable contenders such as European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde and United States Vice President Kamala Harris. Von der Leyen's ascent from eighth place in 2021 to the top spot in 2022 is attributed to her unwavering support for Ukraine, decisive leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, and significant contributions to shaping European responses to global challenges.



Forbes acknowledged von der Leyen's resolute backing of Ukraine amid Russia's unprovoked invasion as a key factor in her continued recognition. The magazine highlighted her as "one of the West's staunchest supporters of Ukraine," underscoring her commitment to addressing geopolitical crises. Unlike the previous year, von der Leyen did not receive a feature article, with Forbes opting to announce her position at the pinnacle of the list and updating her biography.



The accolade follows von der Leyen's notable career trajectory, having served as Germany's defense minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2013 to 2019. During her tenure, she faced challenges in overseeing an underfunded and declining military, with reports highlighting deficiencies in weaponry, vehicles, and even basic equipment for German troops. In December 2019, she made history as the first woman to lead the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.



While von der Leyen earned praise from Forbes for spearheading a EUR750 billion coronavirus relief bill in 2020, her leadership has not been without controversy. European conservatives criticized her for withholding funds from Hungary and Poland due to their refusal to accept migrants and implement liberal reforms mandated by Brussels. This scrutiny adds a nuanced layer to von der Leyen's leadership profile, reflecting the complexities of navigating European politics and policy decisions.



As Forbes acknowledges von der Leyen's influence on the global stage for the second year running, the recognition invites a deeper exploration of her leadership style, policy priorities, and the evolving role of women in positions of power. The accolade serves as a testament to her impact on European and international affairs, sparking conversations about the challenges and opportunities faced by women leaders in today's complex geopolitical landscape.



