US house speaker claims homosexuals in educational institutes sign of approaching doomsday

(MENAFN) In a recent fundraising email sent to supporters, US House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly raised alarm over the increasing number of LGBTQ students in schools, characterizing it as indicative of a "depraved culture" in the country. The email, initially reported by Punchbowl News, suggested that the growing presence of LGBTQ students might be a sign that "America may be beyond redemption," prompting Johnson to question whether the nation needed "more God."



Expressing concern over dropping church attendance, the email highlighted statistics indicating that 1 in 4 high school students identifies as something other than straight. Johnson questioned the content of school teachings, asking, "What are they being taught in school?" The message aimed to evoke a sense of urgency, describing the declining church attendance figures as "frightening."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report in April based on 2021 data, revealing that only 75.5 percent of high school students in the United States identified as heterosexual. The remaining percentages included 12.2 percent bisexual, 5.2 percent questioning, 3.9 percent other, 3.2 percent gay or lesbian, and 1.8 percent who claimed not to understand the question. The report noted a significant increase in the share of non-straight students, rising from 11 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2021. The CDC attributed part of this increase to changes in the wording of survey questions.



Highlighting the political debate surrounding the interpretation of such data, the article explores conservative pundits' perspectives that attribute the rise in LGBTQ identification to "social contamination" rather than a substantial shift in the sexual preferences of young Americans. Johnson, a self-described "Bible-believing Christian," appeared to align with this viewpoint, raising questions about the societal influences contributing to the perceived cultural shifts.



A Brown University poll in July further underscored the evolving landscape, indicating a significant increase in LGBTQ identification among Ivy League students over the past decade. The data revealed that 38 percent of Ivy League students claimed to be in the LGBTQ category, compared to 14 percent in 2010. This statistic adds complexity to the ongoing debate, prompting discussions about the factors influencing identity expression among the younger generation.



Johnson's remarks and the broader debate surrounding LGBTQ visibility in schools shed light on the intersection of cultural values, education, and religious beliefs in the United States. As the nation grapples with these evolving dynamics, the article explores the various perspectives, concerns, and implications surrounding the LGBTQ presence in educational settings, framing it as a pivotal aspect of the ongoing societal dialogue.





