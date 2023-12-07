Trump promises to behave like ‘dictator for a day’

(MENAFN) In a recent televised town hall event with Fox News' Sean Hannity in Iowa, former United States President Donald Trump made a striking declaration regarding his potential return to the White House. While assuring the public that he would not be a "dictator" during his tenure, Trump candidly stated that he would wield dictatorial powers on day one. Specifically, he expressed his intention to utilize presidential decrees to shut down the United States-Mexico border and dramatically expand oil drilling operations.



The exchange unfolded when Hannity questioned Trump about the possibility of abusing power for retribution. Trump's response, "Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," underscored a bold strategy that diverges from the traditional approach to presidential power. Despite the term "dictator" carrying negative connotations, Trump seemed unapologetic about his aspirations for swift and impactful executive action.



Hannity probed further, seeking clarification on the notion of retribution, to which Trump responded with a sense of humor, stating, "We love this guy. He says, 'You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said: 'No, no, no. Other than day one.' We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator." This exchange adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing political narrative, hinting at the potential for a unique and assertive leadership style.



The concept of a president wielding substantial executive power on their first day in office is not entirely unprecedented, as American presidents often leverage executive orders to swiftly enact policy changes without the need for Congressional approval. Trump's approach, however, signals a distinct emphasis on immediate and forceful actions, particularly in the realms of immigration and energy.



Comparisons to President Joe Biden's early days in office draw attention to the contrast in executive order usage. By the end of his second day, Biden had issued a greater number of executive orders than Trump had in his initial two months. Biden's orders notably targeted immigration restrictions and initiatives within the oil and gas industry, showcasing the power of executive authority to shape policy directions.



As Trump contemplates a potential return to the presidency, his openly discussed "day one" strategy adds a layer of anticipation to the political landscape, highlighting the continued influence of executive power in shaping the trajectory of national policies. The discussion not only offers insight into Trump's approach to governance but also sparks a broader conversation about the evolving dynamics of presidential authority in the United States.



