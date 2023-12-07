5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on December 7.
On December 7, at 08:16 (GMT+4), a 5.6-magnitude earthquake was
recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports
citing Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey
Center.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 68 km. The earthquake
was felt in Baku and a number of cities.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information
about any damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.
