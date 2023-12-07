               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Azerbaijan


12/7/2023 1:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on December 7.

On December 7, at 08:16 (GMT+4), a 5.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports citing Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 68 km. The earthquake was felt in Baku and a number of cities.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about any damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

