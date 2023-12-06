Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Southern Railway Cancels 15 Train Services Today Due To Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: In response to severe flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday, educational institutions in six specific taluks-Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram-will remain closed on the same day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.On Wednesday, Chief Minister Stalin assessed the areas impacted by Cyclone Michaung and provided essential items, including food and milk, to residents affected by the rainfall in Chennai Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of individuals who lost their lives to Cyclone Michaung all the LIVE updates on Cyclone Michaung here.
MENAFN06122023007365015876ID1107549675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.