Another 149 Children To Be Evacuated From De-Occupied Kherson Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the de-occupied Kherson region, 651 children and their families have been evacuated from 23 certain settlements, and 149 children remain in eight settlements.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center , Ukrinform reported.

"651 children have been evacuated with their families from these 23 settlements (this mandatory evacuation has been going on since October 24)," Tolokonnikov said.

According to him, 149 children remain in eight settlements out of the 23 that were identified, meaning that in 15 settlements there are no more children.

As reported earlier, 23 settlements in the de-occupied Kherson region have been identified for mandatory evacuation of families with children.