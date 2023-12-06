(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Baghdad-based Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade has won two contracts with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI):
"Construction and Connection of Storm water Networks in Al Ahrar Neighborhood, Basra." The contract is valued at $358,515, with a potential end date of November 30, 2026. "Construction and Connection of Storm water Networks in Jurf Al Meleh Neighborhood, Basra." The contract is valued at $435,195, with a potential end date of November 30, 2028.
(Source: UN)
The post Sar Albraa Wins Contracts with UNAMI first appeared on Iraq Business News .
