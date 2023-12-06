Zelensky's Office Chief, Hungarian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine's Progress On Path To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had a phone call with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Péter Szijártó, to discuss Ukraine's progress on its European integration path.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

The call took place on behalf of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to adopt a number of important European integration bills. We will fully deliver on our obligations," Yermak emphasized.

The head of the President's Office noted that Ukraine is counting on a positive decision of the European Council's, which will convene for the summit on December 14-15, regarding the start of the EU accession talks with Ukraine.

Resolution against EU accession talks with Ukraine tabled inan parliament

The parties also discussed the possibility of organizing a meeting between President Zelensky and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and agreed to work on determining a convenient date to this end.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 6, Hungary's ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, submitted a resolution to parliament with a call not to support the launch of EU accession talks with Ukraine.