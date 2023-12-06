ANANTARA EASTERN MANGROVES WON THREE PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS AT THE 2023 AWARDING CEREMONIES OF THE WORLD SPA AWARDS AND THE WORLD LUXURY HOTEL AWARDS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- Anantara Eastern Mangroves, the luxury urban waterfront retreat in Abu Dhabi, is thrilled to win three accolades from the prestigious awarding bodies- World Spa Awards and World Luxury Hotel this year. The hotel won the coveted“Luxury Spa Hotel” award under the Continent category and the“Luxury Hotel” award under the Country category during the 17th annual ceremony of the World Luxury Hotel Awards in Athens, Greece. Meanwhile, Anantara Spa at Anantara Eastern Mangroves was named“Abu Dhabi's Best Day Spa' during the 9th annual ceremony of the World Spa Awards in October.

Winning the two prestigious awards from World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023 reaffirms the hotel's position as a premier destination for luxury hospitality. It recognises the hotel's unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experience, world-class amenities, and quality service.

Meanwhile, Anantara Spa at Anantara Eastern Mangroves has proven again its excellent revitalising spa journey after bagging the coveted 'Abu Dhabi's Best Day Spa' by the World Spa Awards, which is a testament to the spa's luxurious experience, tranquil surroundings, and extensive spa menu that stems from ancient Arabian and Asian traditions.

Found inside a reserved mangrove and set in a unique urban waterfront location that combines skyscrapers on one side and an expanse of tranquil mangroves on the other, Anantara Eastern Mangroves boasts 150 deluxe rooms, 66 Kasara Executive rooms, six suites, signature dining selections, and an award-winning spa that offers not only authentic Turkish hammam experience but also 15 spa facilities and extensive treatment selections.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Spa Awards - recognised globally as the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry - celebrate excellence across various categories and honour hotels and spas that consistently deliver unparalleled guest experiences.

About Anantara Eastern Mangroves:

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world's most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 35 stunning hotel and properties located in Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, Zambia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Portugal, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Indian Ocean, Middle East, Africa and South America. The brand's premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of 8 luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.