Azerbaijan Is Ready To Host COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan is
ready to host COP29. We have a lot to report,” said President Ilham
Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After
30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA
University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations,
Trend reports.
“There are certain problems in getting the conference to Baku.
Hopefully, very soon we can find a good resolution to this problem.
And that will be another important step towards peace,” the
Azerbaijani President added.
