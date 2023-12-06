Tremendous Work Carried Out In Azerbaijan Liberated Territories - Hungary FM Vasa László

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Tremendous work
has been done in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Foreign
Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Vasa László told Trend .
Vasa delivered his speech on the sidelines of the forum
"Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and
Challenges".
"Azerbaijan's liberated territories have seen tremendous
progress. I have strong thoughts and impressions of Karabakh and
the nearby liberated regions since I witnessed how everything was
destroyed in these areas. I visited Shusha twice, and both times I
saw nothing but desolation and ruins. However, I have now seen
progress. These places have prospered, with new communities and
schools being developed. And it's fantastic that people who had to
leave these areas in the past have returned," said Vasa.
He stated that he admires the skills of individuals in charge of
these regions because they were able to complete large-scale
projects on time and with good quality. Simultaneously, social
activities relating to the return of IDPs to their home countries
were carried out.
Vasa also emphasized that he was very touched by the fact that
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Hungary as a reliable
ally of Azerbaijan in the EU at the forum "Karabakh: Back Home
After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".
"President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Hungary as a reliable ally of
Azerbaijan in the EU, while several Western European countries,
especially France, adhere to anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric. These
countries, from time to time, try to push certain decisions in the
European Parliament or the European Commission directed against
Azerbaijan. The mention of Hungary by the head of state certainly
touched me, given the high level of Hungarian-Azerbaijani
relations," he added.
According to him, Azerbaijan and Hungary have established
strategic relations.
"Thanks to these strategic ties, we can count on Azerbaijan's
support in solving energy-related problems. This is especially
important in the context of gas imports, which is very relevant in
the period of difficulties related to the war in Ukraine," Vasa
commented.
The forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments
and Challenges" was organized by ADA University jointly with the
Center for Analysis of International Relations.
The forum was attended by 60 foreign representatives from 30
countries.
