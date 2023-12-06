Baku Stages FIA Week-Framed Sports Car Expo (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. An exhibition of
winning sports cars was held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center
in Baku as part of FIA Week, Trend reports.
Winning cars from the Formula One, World Rally Championship
(WRC), World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), FIA World Endurance
Championship, and FIA Rallycross Championship were handed to
exhibition guests.
Guests-amateurs of races had the opportunity to relive the speed
and excitement of contests thanks to the display, which transported
them to the realm of technical expertise in motorsport.
In addition to the FIA General Assembly meeting, which is being
held in Baku for the first time, meetings of the FIA Foundation and
the International Tourism Alliance (AIT), which represent the
interests of representatives from the automotive industry, will be
held until December 8.
On December 8, at the conclusion of FIA Week in Baku, the FIA
Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center to bestow
awards in several nominations in the sphere of motor sport.
Famous pilots and winners of FIA racing competitions will come
to Baku to participate in the FIA Awards Ceremony.
In general, representatives of automobile organizations from
different countries around the world and prominent figures in the
field of motor sports have gathered in Azerbaijan to participate in
the events within the FIA Week.
In total, representatives of 128 countries, including members of
automobile clubs and online participants, as well as FIA President
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and other FIA officials, are taking part in
FIA events in Baku.
A number of motorsport development projects have been
implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years. Baku has been
successfully hosting one of the most prestigious sporting events in
the world, the Formula 1 Grand Prix, for several years in a row,
bringing together fans of motorsport in Baku.
Also, through the mediation of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation, a number of activities are carried out to popularize
motorsport among young people. Thus, various motorsport
competitions and car exhibitions are organized to highlight the
history of car creation as well as a number of road safety
activities.
The training of automobile pilots in Azerbaijan and the
participation of Azerbaijani representatives in international
competitions in this field are also proof of the development of
motorsport in the country.
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107547483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.