China Hits 4-Yr. Lows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index plunged 455.45 points, or 1.4%, to 32,775.82.
The inflation rate for Japan's capital, Tokyo, came in at 2.6%, down from the 3.3% in October. Tokyo's inflation figures are widely considered to be a leading indicator of national trends.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 318.19 points, or 1.9%, to 16,327.86.
South Korea's overall inflation rate in November fell to 3.3%, compared with 3.7% expected by a Reuters poll.
In Australia, indexes descended as the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark policy rate at 4.35%, in line with expectations.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 65.88 points, or 1.9%, to 3,394.26, hitting fresh four-year lows.
Caixin and S&P Global also released China's service purchasing managers' index today, which hit a three-month high.
In other markets
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index slid 6.92 points or 0.2%, to 3,077.10.
In Taiwan, the Taiex stepped back 93.47 points, or 0.5%, to 17,328.01.
In Korea, the Kospi index dropped 20.67 points, or 0.8%, to 2,494.28.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 faded 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 11,356.99.
In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 63.1 points, or 0.9%, to 7,061.55.
MENAFN06122023000212011056ID1107546942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.