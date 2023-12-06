China Hits 4-Yr. Lows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index plunged 455.45 points, or 1.4%, to 32,775.82.

The inflation rate for Japan's capital, Tokyo, came in at 2.6%, down from the 3.3% in October. Tokyo's inflation figures are widely considered to be a leading indicator of national trends.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 318.19 points, or 1.9%, to 16,327.86.

South Korea's overall inflation rate in November fell to 3.3%, compared with 3.7% expected by a Reuters poll.

In Australia, indexes descended as the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark policy rate at 4.35%, in line with expectations.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 65.88 points, or 1.9%, to 3,394.26, hitting fresh four-year lows.

Caixin and S&P Global also released China's service purchasing managers' index today, which hit a three-month high.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index slid 6.92 points or 0.2%, to 3,077.10.

In Taiwan, the Taiex stepped back 93.47 points, or 0.5%, to 17,328.01.

In Korea, the Kospi index dropped 20.67 points, or 0.8%, to 2,494.28.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 faded 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 11,356.99.

In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 63.1 points, or 0.9%, to 7,061.55.











