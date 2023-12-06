US Republicans explain reason of leaving Senate Ukraine briefing

(MENAFN) A classified Senate briefing concerning Ukraine turned chaotic as some Republicans left the meeting, expressing frustration over what they perceived as Democrats' reluctance to negotiate aid to Kiev by linking it to concessions on stricter immigration controls.



The closed-door session on Tuesday, attended by high-ranking officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, aimed to discuss a USD 111 billion security package proposed by Democrats. This package encompassed aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, along with addressing US border security concerns.



However, the briefing faced initial challenges as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, expected to join online, encountered a last-minute issue preventing his participation.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer alleged that Republican leader Mitch McConnell attempted to redirect the focus by having a GOP member present proposals on border security instead of engaging Biden officials on aid for Ukraine.



As the Democrats expressed their objection, one of the Republicans “was disrespectful and started screaming at one of the generals and challenging him to why they didn’t go to the border,” Schumer declared.

