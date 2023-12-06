Ukraine commemorates Day of Armed Forces amid ongoing war with Russia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine observed the Day of the Armed Forces amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.



“Right now I am heading to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine … For those who haven't been yet, it's worth going. To see the faces of our heroes … To reflect. To remember. To comprehend. To compare this morning with the morning 651 days ago,” Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a video speech in Kyiv.



Zelenskyy remarked that the Ukrainian army has consistently disproven the expectations of those who "naively believed" that Russia could secure victory in the war within three days.



“But we have those who have proven and continue to prove: it will be our way. They prove it every day. Those who are fighting for our freedom. On the frontline, in trenches, tanks, aircraft,” he also mentioned.



He also voiced his trust that Ukraine is going to reach its aim, because “I know that we are actually walking together. “



“It was hard, but we endured. It's not easy now, but we are progressing. No matter how difficult it may be, we will get there. To our borders, to our people. To our peace. A just peace. A free peace. Against all odds. Together with you. And thanks to you, our people, our Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he also stated.



Zelenskyy paid his respects by placing a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine near Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv. Additionally, he visited a hospital, engaging in conversations with injured soldiers and presenting awards.

