Sharjah Customs Foils 10-Kilogram Narcotics Smuggling Operation at Port Khalid

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, December 6, 2023

Customs inspectors at Port Khalid Customs Centre, which operates under the umbrella of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA), have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics after successfully identifying a suspicious object resembling a bag during a routine inspection using advanced radiation detection technology.

Upon manual examination of the bag, the inspectors discovered 10 rolls each containing a dark, grass-coloured substance, totaling a weight of 10.046 kilograms. The confiscated narcotic substances were promptly referred to the competent authorities for the necessary legal actions.

The Authority expressed its profound appreciation for the efficiency and capability of the inspection officers and staff at the Center, lauding their high sense of security. It stressed that customs inspectors will spare no effort to bust smugglers and thwart any attempts to bring prohibited materials through the customs ports of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing all its resources to curb any form of smuggling, particularly narcotics, and protect the security and safety of society, thereby supporting the national economy and fostering its competitive growth and prosperity.

Salem Abdullah Majid Alzumor, Director of Khalid Port Customs Center, stated: “The successful thwarting of the narcotics smuggling attempt deals a strong blow to smugglers and anyone thinking of compromising national security. This achievement reflects our commitment to safeguarding society and ensuring that prohibited substances do not reach its members.”

“We especially thank Port Khalid team for their exceptional efforts and capabilities, which were pivotal in this notable success. This achievement would not have been possible without the attention and support extended by SPCFZA to the customs sector, providing advanced devices for customs detection and keeping pace with the latest technologies in this field," Alzumor added.

Port Khalid Customs Centre handles a diverse array of shipping patterns, including containers, general and refrigerated cargo, live animals, dry and bulk cargo, vehicles, heavy equipment, and sea travelers.





