Jagat Pharma Launches Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules For Enhanced Passion Drive, Immunity, And Stress Relief

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – Jagat Pharma, a renowned name in the Ayurvedic pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of its latest Ayurvedic product, Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules, with a commitment to holistic health and wellness. Jagat Pharma's Shilajit is designed to increase stamina and support overall well-being by combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom in an easy-to-use capsule.



The product provides a range of benefits, including an improvement in passion drive, increased energy levels and endurance, overcoming tiredness, safeguarding immunity, and reducing stress and anxiety. It also aims to enhance strength and power in all areas, contributing to a more active and satisfying lifestyle.



Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma, expressed his views about the new product, stating, "Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules represent a significant milestone for Jagat Pharma. We are dedicated to harnessing the power of natural ingredients to promote holistic health and overcome the undue challenges of passion drive, and these capsules are a testament towards that commitment."



The composition of Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules does not include any other herb. It is a pure and natural form of Shilajit that rejuvenates health with its adaptogenic properties. These properties play a crucial role in addressing issues that may impact overall health, and especially managing chronic fatigue, tiredness, debility, and fatigue.



As part of its value system adherent to transparency and quality, Jagat Pharma displays the WHO GMP-certified logo on the product, instilling confidence in consumers about the authenticity and reliability of Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules.



"We are consistent in adhering to the qualities and efficacy, which is reflected in the rigorous testing and certifications that Pure Himalayan Shilajit Capsules has undergone. We believe in providing our customers with products that not only meet but exceed their expectations,” Dr. Basu further added.



About Jagat Pharma:



Jagat Pharma, with over 36 years of experience, has been at the forefront of developing Ayurvedic products for various physical ailments. Our flagship product, Isotine Eye Drops, successfully treated early-stage eye conditions such as cataracts, Myopia, Diabetic Retinopathy, Colour Blindness, and Glaucoma without surgery.



The brand has also come up recently with new products in the sexual wellness segment that include testosterone booster, Shilajit resin and Ashwagandha portraying its strong presence in the segment. The brand prioritizes quality compliance, transparency, and delivering products and services that meet the highest standards.

