Jordan Signs 9 Green Energy Accords At COP28, Strengthening Renewable Commitments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Amid the UN Climate Conference "COP28" in Dubai, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources penned nine pivotal agreements and memoranda of understanding, solidifying the Kingdom's commitment to advancing sustainable energy initiatives.These agreements, unveiled during the conference, signify a crucial stride toward fostering green energy partnerships and embracing renewable energy sources, according to a statement by the Ministry on Wednesday.Among the prominent agreements, five memoranda specifically focus on the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in collaboration with various reputable companies. Additionally, a significant accord was reached to jointly develop a wind energy project alongside Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), exemplifying Jordan's proactive approach in fostering renewable energy collaborations.Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh elucidated the specifics of these agreements inked during the climate conference, noting that the agreement with Masdar aims to establish a 1-gigawatt wind energy station accompanied by a battery energy storage system (BESS) within Jordan's borders.Furthermore, alliances with Aqua Power Saudi Arabia, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Xenel International, Ossur India/Emirates Energy, and Catalyst Investment Management Company were solidified. These collaborations intend to initiate preliminary studies for projects targeting annual production ranging from 100,000 to 1 million tons of green ammonia, demonstrating Jordan's phased approach towards scaling up green energy production.Kharabsheh highlighted that the initial memorandum, focusing on green hydrogen production alongside Masdar, endeavors to initiate a feasibility assessment, with a primary goal of establishing a green hydrogen facility adjacent to the Aqaba port, to enable an annual production capacity of up to 50,000 tons. "This ambitious venture relies on desalinated seawater and renewable energy sources, ensuring competitive cost-efficiency in the production process," he added.Furthermore, alliances with Aqua Power Saudi Arabia, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Xenel International, Ossur Energy India/Emirates, and Catalyst Investment Management Company were solidified. These collaborations intend to initiate preliminary studies for projects targeting annual production ranging from 100,000 to 1 million tons of green ammonia, demonstrating Jordan's phased approach towards scaling up green energy production.The Minister emphasized the government's resolute efforts to position Jordan as a regional hub for green energy production. He highlighted leveraging the country's abundant renewable energy resources and strategic geographic location to ensure access to European markets for high-quality, competitively priced green hydrogen fuel.He also commended the collaborative efforts both regionally and nationally, emphasizing the significance of partnerships forged with signatory allies. These alliances are in harmony with the ministry's strategic objectives and resonate with Jordan's recently unveiled Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2033). Integral to this vision are substantial investments directed towards green hydrogen production initiatives, emblematic of Jordan's overarching commitment to transitioning towards clean energy practices and striving for carbon neutrality.Mohammed Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, echoed these sentiments, accentuating Jordan's potential as a global player in green energy due to its substantial wind and solar energy resources. He underlined the strength of long-term partnerships, providing expertise in clean energy technologies to support Jordan's ambitious carbon reduction plans and harness its vast energy potential.In addition to these agreements, collaborations with the Italian Ministry of Environment and the Canadian Climate Change and Clean Growth Fund were announced. These initiatives aim to fund renewable energy encouragement projects and enhance energy efficiency in Jordanian government buildings, aligning with Jordan's commitments to reduce carbon emissions.The culmination of these agreements reflects Jordan's concerted efforts to attract investments and bolster energy efficiency across sectors by 2030. The Ministry envisions facilitating the transition to eco-friendly cooling systems in the Middle East and North Africa, as evidenced by discussions held during the Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates.