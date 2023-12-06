GCC Summit Condemns Israel's“Indiscriminate Bombing” Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Dec 6 (NNN-QNA) – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), yesterday condemned Israel for its“indiscriminate bombing” of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, while calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“The leaders of the GCC countries warned of the dangers of expanding confrontations and the spread of the conflict to other regions in the Middle East, unless the Israeli aggression stops,” said the Doha Declaration, adopted by the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council held in the Qatari capital of Doha.

It warned that the region is facing dangerous challenges, as Israel's indiscriminate bombing of Gaza has led to an escalation of the violent situation.

The declaration also called for achieving a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and ensuring the entry of all humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

Leaders or representatives of the six GCC countries, along with the invited guest, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the summit.

The Palestinian death toll has risen to 16,248, as a result of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, according to the Palestinian government's Media Office, yesterday.

The GCC, established in 1981 and headquartered in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, has six member countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.– NNN-QNA

