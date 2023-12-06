Presidential Election In Madagascar: Statement By Foreign Press Secretary KOBAYASHI Maki

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Republic of Madagascar held a presidential election on November 16 and its High Constitutional Court has declared Mr. Andry Nirina RAJOELINA as the winner on December 1. Japan welcomes that the presidential election was conducted calmly and peacefully in general.

Japan hopes that under the leadership of President-elect Rajoelina, Madagascar will make further progress in its efforts for further development as a democratic nation, including confidence-building measures for dialogue among all stakeholders.

Japan will continue to cooperate with President-elect Rajoelina to further develop the good and friendly bilateral relations that have been established with Madagascar over the years.

